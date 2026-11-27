Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 26: Parul University is all set to host its 10th Convocation Ceremony on 5th December 2026 marking a significant milestone in its academic journey and celebrating the achievements of its graduating students and encouraging them for their future endeavors. The gathering was enlightened by prominent personalities to honor the cumulation of years of learning, growth and academic pursuits, while motivating the graduates for the beginning of their new professional journey. The ceremony brings together graduates along with their families to witness the memorable moments of the graduating class.