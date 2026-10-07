Krisala Unveils 'Zameen Se Rishta' Campaign Featuring Piyush Mishra For The Plotted Development Project 'Land Of Dreams'

Piyush Mishra, shared his experience working on the campaign and said, “What stayed with me about ‘Zameen Se Rishta’ was the idea of looking at land as something that can evolve with you. A plot is not a finished story. It leaves room for you to decide what you want to make of it, and I found that thought quite interesting. The campaign approaches this idea in a simple and understated way, and I enjoyed being part of a story that leaves space for people to bring their own meaning to it. It also helps that this land sits close to the upcoming Swaminarayan Temple. There is a sense of calm and purpose around a place like that, and owning a piece of land there feels like becoming part of something larger than yourself.”