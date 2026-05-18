Phoenix Citadel Brings Prehistoric Adventure Alive With ‘Chronicles Of The Stone Age’

Designed to transport visitors thousands of years back into the Stone Age era, the attraction offers a unique blend of adventure, entertainment, shopping, and interactive experiences. The mall has been transformed into an ancient landscape featuring gigantic animatronic creatures that move, roar, and create a realistic prehistoric atmosphere. Attractions such as the fierce Sabre Tooth Tiger, mighty Mammoth, Woolly Rhino, Giant Sloth, Giant Koala, and the towering Giant Troll have become major highlights for visitors, especially children and families.