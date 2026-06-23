Krunal Pandya Launches Phoenix Shopping League 2026 At Phoenix Citadel; EOSS Turns Into A Season Of Rewards, Entertainment And Celebration

Adding to the excitement, Phoenix Citadel is hosting “Vantara Rescue Rangers HQ”, an immersive animal rescue adventure inspired by Vantara’s wildlife conservation and animal welfare initiatives. The experience educates children about wildlife rescue, protection and care through fun and interactive missions. The event is live until June 28 and is completely free for children. Participants who complete rescue missions receive stamps and certificates, while top performers may get an opportunity to visit Vantara’s world-class animal rescue and rehabilitation centre.