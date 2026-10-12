PERF Launches World’s 1st Biogenic IFR & ARC Flash Protective Workwear In India For High-Risk Power, Data Centres, Metal, Mining And Oil & Gas Industries

“The development of EXCO has been driven by a simple question: can we provide workers with the high level of protection required in industries such as power, mining, data centres, metal and oil & gas without compromising on the breathability, comfort, softness and environmental considerations of the material? We have spent seven years on R&D in collaboration with our Italian partner to develop a biogenic IFR material that brings together inherent flame resistance, the feel and breathability of a natural fibre, and up to 99.9% biodegradability. The fact that the fabric is produced in India also makes this an important step towards building advanced protective technology locally,” said Hammad Rahman, CEO, PERF.