Real Estate Veteran Vineet Nanda Bows Out Of Corporate Role, Not The Industry

During his tenure at Krisumi, Sumitomo Corporation extended his retirement age from 62 to 67 in recognition of his significant contributions. Apart from the many prestigious accolades he has received throughout his career, Mr. Nanda was recently honoured with the Excellence in Luxury Real Estate Strategy award at the ET NOW Realty Conclave & Awards 2026 and the ET Industry North Leaders 2026 Award for Excellence in Luxury Real Estate.