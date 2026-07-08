Sparx Launches Chunky Sole Sandals, Bringing Fashion-First Comfort To Everyday Style

New Delhi [India], July 08: Fashion today isn’t just about what you wear, it’s about how you move through the world. Chunky soles, once reserved for fashion runways, have become an everyday essential, effortlessly blending bold aesthetics with all-day comfort. Bringing this global trend to Indian consumers, Sparx, one of India’s leading youth footwear brands introduces the new Sparx Chunky Sole Sandals—a collection designed for young consumers who see footwear as an extension of their personal style.