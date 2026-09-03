Parul University Hosts 24 Polish Ayurveda Practitioners For International Training Programs

Speaking on the importance of International Ayurveda education, Dr. Komal Patel, Medical Director and Vice President, Parul University, quoted that “Ayurveda is an important part of India’s traditional knowledge system and its increasing international interest is a good avenue for academic and cultural exchange. We at Parul University are committed to offering a platform for international students to study and practice Ayurveda in both theoretical and practical aspects. Such programs not just strengthen global connections but also open pathways for knowledge exchange and deeper appreciation of India’s traditional healthcare wisdom.”