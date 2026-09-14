Parul Sevashram Hospital Becomes First In Vadodara, Second In Gujarat For NABH Nursing Excellence

Ms. Ekta Modi, COO, Parul Sevashram Hospital said on the achievement, “This certification is not just an acknowledgment for us; it is a reflection of the dedication, discipline and compassion demonstrated by our nurses every single day." We feel this achievement will further spur on our nursing team to continue learning, improving and raising the standards of care. “Our focus remains firmly on ensuring that all patients entrusted to us receive care that is safe, compassionate, evidence-based and consistent with the highest standards of clinical excellence.”