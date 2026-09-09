Parul University Expands The Cultural Canvas Of Vadodara With The Second Edition Of Rashtriya Natya Mahotsav

The festival continued with “Puraane Chawal – Purani Soch Nahi, Purana Tajurba,” featuring acclaimed actor Kumud Mishra and his team. The play combined humour with observations of life and experience, looking at the wisdom of age while challenging the notion that experience equals outdated thinking. The comedy, with its appealing characters and amusing situations, provided audiences with an evening of laughter and the wisdom of experience. The story weaves in themes of unspoken affection, dignity, social judgment, and the memories that remain long after a journey is complete, and offers a poignant reminder of how some relationships make their deepest impression without ever being fully spoken.