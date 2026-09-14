Singer Shivaay Makes Singing Debut With Soulful Single ‘Hanju’, Lyrics By Kumaarji, Video By Ramji Gulati, Marks Birthday With Annual Singing Mela

Speaking about his debut, Shivaay said,“‘Hanju’ is extremely special to me because it marks the beginning of a completely new journey. Singing has always been close to my heart, and getting an opportunity to begin with lyrics written by Kumaar ji & video directed by Ramji Gulati, is something I will always cherish. I have tried to put my emotions into every word and every note, and I hope listeners can connect with the feeling behind the song. Having his birthday celebration alongside the launch made the moment even more meaningful for all of us”