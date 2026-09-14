World Avocado Organisation Thanks Hon’ble Prime Minister Of India For Spotlighting The Nutritional Benefits And Versatility Of Avocados

For those trying avocado for the first time, choosing and using it can be simple. Look for an avocado that gives slightly to gentle pressure; if it is firm, allow it to ripen at room temperature. Once ready, simply slice or mash it and try it on masala toast, with a roti or paratha, in a sandwich or wrap, or blend it into a smoothie. These familiar, easy options can make avocado an approachable addition to everyday Indian meals. The World Avocado Organisation will continue to work with health and nutrition experts, chefs, retailers, trade partners and content creators to encourage greater understanding and consumption of avocados in India.