Pranati Nayak Selected As India’s Only Gymnast For Asian Games 2026

Ashutosh Telang, Director & Vice President – HR & Administration, AM/NS India, said, “Pranati’s selection as India’s sole gymnast for the Asian Games is a significant achievement and reflects her consistency, discipline and determination. At the Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High-Performance Centre, our focus is on providing athletes with the training and support required to compete at the highest level. We wish Pranati the very best as she represents India in Aichi-Nagoya.”