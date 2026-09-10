Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya Launches SSC InstaGlow Medi-Facial For Indian Skin

Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya, Chief Dermatologist at Sakhiya Skin Clinic, said: “Based on nearly 30 years of experience in dermatology and treating more than six lakh patients for skin-related concerns, we developed SSC Insta Glow Medi-Facial keeping the needs of Indian skin in mind. Despite the large facial market in the country, there has been limited availability of an exclusive facial kit formulated by a dermatologist specifically for Indian skin. We have launched this medi-facial to bridge that gap and offer a professional skincare solution developed around these needs.”