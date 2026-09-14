A New Era Of AI Begins In Astrology: Future Point And AIFAS Launch Advanced AI Astrology Software

AIFAS Patron Dr. Pt. Jaiprakash Sharma (Lal Dhaage Wale), in his address, said that the AI-based astrology software developed by Future Point would be highly useful for astrologers. He said that the software would enable them to obtain answers to their questions quickly. He further noted that Future Point has been engaged in research in the field of astrology for a long time and expressed the view that this new technology would benefit the entire astrology community and bring about a new revolution in the field.