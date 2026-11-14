Pagani Capital Outlines Its India–Portugal Investment Engagement Roadmap

João Pagani Toscano, Founder and CEO of Pagani Capital, said: “Our decision to establish operations in India reflects the importance we place on building long-term relationships in markets where investors are actively exploring international opportunities. Our engagement is not limited to introducing an investment proposition. It is about creating a better understanding of Portugal as an investment destination, explaining the structures available and ensuring that conversations are supported by clear information. We see India as an important market for our continued international development, and we want to build that presence through trust, consistency and meaningful partnerships.”