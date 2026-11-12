Russian Fintech A7 Announces Plans To Expand Cross-Border Payment Options For India At Mumbai Summit

Launched in October 2026, the A7 International service allows businesses and individuals to pay overseas invoices in USDT, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. Suppliers can receive the funds in US dollars, euros, Chinese yuan or UAE dirhams directly into their bank accounts without opening a cryptocurrency wallet, the company said. A7 International was a Bronze Sponsor of the November 5–6 summit, where its representatives discussed the service with attendees at its exhibition stand.