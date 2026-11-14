  1. home
  2. Spotlight
  3. News wire
  4. Ryan group of schools launches official song rang birangi duniya on childrens day celebrating 50 glorious years

Ryan Group Of Schools Launches Official Song ‘Rang Birangi Duniya’ On Children’s Day, Celebrating 50 Glorious Years

A joyful musical tribute to the colours of childhood, created for children, students and parents.

P
PNN
Updated on:
Published At:
Published on:
Ryan Group Of Schools Launches Official Song ‘Rang Birangi Duniya’ On Children’s Day, Celebrating 50 Glorious Years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: On the occasion of Children’s Day, Ryan Group of Schools today launched its official song, ‘Rang Birangi Duniya’, as part of the Group’s 50-year celebrations. The song is now streaming on the Ryan Group of Schools YouTube channel.

‘Rang Birangi Duniya’ is a tribute to the spirit of childhood: its innocence, imagination, curiosity, happiness and endless possibilities. Unlike an educational song, it is made to be enjoyed and felt, and it speaks to children, students and parents alike, who will each find a piece of their own world in it.

The launch comes as Ryan Group of Schools completes 50 years of excellence in education. For five decades, the Group has celebrated the uniqueness of every child, nurtured young minds and empowered them to dream, discover and shine. The song carries that belief into a new medium, marking the milestone with music rather than words alone.

Growth Killer

1 November 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Children’s Day felt like the natural moment to share it. The song invites families across the country to pause, celebrate childhood in all its colours and enjoy the magic of growing up.

Related Content
Related Content

Watch ‘Rang Birangi Duniya’: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNmrUffNi0g

“Every child sees the world in its own colours, and for 50 years our purpose has been to protect and nurture that uniqueness. ‘Rang Birangi Duniya’ is our Children’s Day gift to every child, and to every parent and teacher who has walked this journey with us” said Mr. Ryan Pinto, CEO, Ryan Group of Schools

About Ryan Group of Schools

Celebrating 50 years of educational excellence, the Ryan Group of Institutions is one of India’s leading K–12 education networks, with over 150 schools across India and abroad. Renowned for its holistic approach to education, the Group integrates academics with sports, performing arts, leadership, innovation, and community service, empowering students to become confident, compassionate, and future-ready global citizens.

Advertisement

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×