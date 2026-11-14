Landmark Entertainment, Cinema Mandali And Riyo Advertising Unite To Present ‘80s Ki Beauties’ In Indore

“Bollywood’s 1980s gave us unforgettable music, remarkable films and personalities who continue to hold a special place in people’s hearts. Through ‘ 80s Ki Beauties’, our vision is to recreate that magic and bring audiences closer to the stars they have admired for decades. Having Poonam Dhillon Ji and Padmini Kolhapure Ji together makes this celebration truly special. We are equally delighted to have Riyo Advertising and Mass Media Pvt. Ltd. as our Media Partner, supporting us in taking this musical celebration to a wider audience.”