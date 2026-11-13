BIOTEM AR Dental Implant: The Role Of Implant Design And Surface Technology In Tooth Replacement

Dr. Vinayak Umesh Shirsekar, Director, Fredna Dental Systems, stated, “Implant selection requires consideration of material composition, surface technology, implant design and the patient’s clinical requirements. With Biotem AR, these elements can be evaluated as part of the overall restorative approach. In India, it is important that dental professionals assess implant systems not only on their technical specifications, but also on their suitability for individual patients and the treatment planned. The objective is to support informed clinical decisions that address the functional and restorative needs of patients.”