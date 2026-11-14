Millworks Technologies Reports H1 FY27 Results; Order Book Strengthens To Rs 230 Cr With New Rs 111 Cr Export Defence Order

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Sridhar Acharya, Managing Director of Millworks Technologies Limited said, “H1 FY27 has been a landmark period for Millworks, our first half-year as a listed company. Our business is predominantly weighted towards the second half of the year, and this half’s reported numbers reflect the timing of revenue recognition rather than any change in demand. A significant portion of orders executed in September was recognised as revenue in October and will be reflected in H2 FY27, while a few orders moved to H2 as customer and regulatory approvals took longer than expected. Collections from our customer are linked to their defence customer’s testing and approval process, and we expect to realise these amounts in Q3 FY27 as approvals come through.