The Legacy Of Hero Splendour: Why It Remains India’s Favourite Bike?

The Hero Splendour has been a favourite among riders of all ages since it first came out in the 1990s. It's more than just a bike; it stands for honesty, strength, and simplicity.

The two-wheeler market constantly changes with new technologies and flashier models, but Splendour's promise hasn't changed. It still works well for travelling, uses little gas, and doesn't cost much to maintain. The Hero Splendour still sells more than most of its competitors after decades.

Why is it still the best choice? The Splendour offers unrivalled value that appeals to riders in both urban and country areas, from low upkeep costs to ease of getting two wheeler insurance. Let's talk about this motorcycle's history, its strengths that will never go away, and the little details that make it unique.

A Brief History of the Hero Splendour

Since its simple roots, the Hero Splendour has come a long way. Let's quickly look at how this famous motorbike became a name everyone knew and a sign of everyday movement.

Launch Year: Introduced in 1994 by Hero Honda Original Engine: 97.2cc 4-stroke, known for its legendary mileage Breakaway Success: Became India's highest-selling motorcycle within a few years Transition: Rebranded under Hero MotoCorp post the Hero-Honda split in 2011

Over the years, the bike's shape has stayed the same, with small improvements like an electric starter, metal wheels, and newer engines that meet BS6 standards. The improvements kept the quality of the original ride and didn't change its personality.

Timeless Design That Still Works

People often don't give simplicity enough credit, but Splendour shows that less really is more.

Standard upright sitting position Lightweight body makes it easy to move around in the city Long, padded seats that are good for people of all ages Cluster of functional analogue instruments

Many people who value functionality over flashiness like the Hero Splendour's simple design, even though rivals now offer digital speedometers and LED lights.

Mileage: The King of Fuel Efficiency

If there’s one area where Hero Splendour remains unbeatable, it’s mileage.

Claimed mileage: 65–70 kmpl under ideal conditions Real-world mileage: 55–60 kmpl on urban roads Tank capacity: ~9.8 litres, offering over 500 km on a full tank

This makes it a favourite among people on a budget and people travelling daily. With affordable spares and good fuel economy, this bike is easy on the wallet, especially when combined with two wheeler insurance to cover any unexpected costs.

Performance: Built for Indian Roads

Hero Splendour isn't for people who are speed demons. It's made for real riders who have to deal with roads, traffic, and weather that changes quickly.

Engine Type: 97.2cc air-cooled, 4-stroke Power Output: Around 7.9 bhp @ 8000 rpm Gearbox: 4-speed constant mesh Top Speed: ~90 kmph

Its suspension is tuned for calmness, not speed. This is precisely why students, service people, and people who work all love it. It's a simple, comfortable experience.

Why Hero Splendour Still Outsells Modern Competitors?

These days, bikes come with Bluetooth, GPS, and fancy screens. So why does a simple bike like Splendour still do so well?

Affordability: The base model costs about ₹75,000 ex-showroom. Just a small rise is added to the on-road price when you add registration and two wheeler insurance. You can get EMIs from big banks and non-banking financial companies. Trust and Brand Loyalty: Hero MotoCorp has an extensive network of repair centres. Spare parts are easy to find, even in remote places. Users in both rural and urban areas like how familiar and easy it is to use. Low Maintenance: Long gaps between services. Fewer gadgets means fewer problems. The cost of service is usually less than ₹500 per visit. Excellent Resale Value: In good condition, a Hero Splendour can sell for up to 60% to 70% of what it cost new, so it's a good long-term purchase.

Upgrades Over the Years

Hero has made good progress, even though the basic structure hasn't changed much:

A BS6 engine with better fuel injection Technology called i3s (idle start-stop system) Newer models have alloy wheels and tires that don't need tubes. Some types have LED daytime running lights.

Each change stays true to Splendour's roots while giving users something new.

Practical Benefits That Stand Out

Let's look at what really makes this bike a machine for the people:

It gets 60 km/l or more, which helps users save fuel every day. The upright and padded seats ensure the user and the passenger are comfortable. Lightweight design makes it easy to carry, especially in crowded cities. Repairs are easy and cheap when there aren't many gadgets. Models with a metal body last longer than those with a plastic body. It's easy to get to repair centres and replacement parts. Simple settings make it great for people who have never ridden before. Running costs are low, and when combined with two wheeler insurance, the total purchase cost remains low. It works well on rough roads and in bad weather. Retains high demand on the market even after years of use.

Whether you're a college student or a working professional, this bike is designed for everyday dependability, both on the road and when dealing with costs like fuel, maintenance, and two wheeler insurance claims.

Riding Experience and Community Sentiment

Any Splendour owner who has owned one for a long time will tell you how tough the bike is.

"Floods didn't hurt my Splendour, and it still rides like new."

"This is what I used to teach my son how to ride. It's now part of our family."

"After 12 years, it still gives 60 km/l!"

Today's bikes have many features, making it hard for riders to feel emotionally connected to their machines. Heroes Splendour doesn't just make sales; it also wins trust.

Conclusion: A Bike That Just Makes Sense

While motorcycles are quickly adopting cutting-edge technology, the Hero Splendour stays grounded in what's helpful in the real world. People might not notice it at a red light, but it always appears when needed.

Everything about the Splendour screams "value," from its fuel efficiency, price, extensive service network, and dependable ride quality. It's not loud, but it's all around us. Being useful is the highest honour in a country that values it.

Of course, the Hero Splendour is still the best example of a useful two-wheeler for this reason. It is still one of the best options for first-time buyers or experienced riders who want something reliable and easy to ride. In fact, Hero two wheeler insurance makes it even better for your peace of mind.

FAQs

Which Hero Splendour type is best for getting to work every day? The Hero Splendour Plus with i3s technology is excellent for everyday use. Fuel-saving features, a soft seat, and easy driving for city traffic are all available. Can I change an older Splendour from kick-start to self-start? Some mechanics in the area sell aftermarket self-start kits, but the government doesn't suggest them. However, changes could affect Hero two wheeler insurance claims or service benefits, so be careful. How often should I fix my Splendour so it works at its best? Every three months or every 3,000 to 4,000 km, whichever comes first, you should get your bike serviced. Changing the oil and air filter regularly helps keep the fuel and efficiency at a high level.

