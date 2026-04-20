East Surat Real Estate Gets Major Boost With HALO Property Expo 2026

In a landmark event for Surat’s real estate sector, the HALO Property Expo 2026 will be held from April 24 to 26 at Anthem Circle, Valthan–Punagam Canal Road, Outer Ring Road. Organised by the Surat East Builders Association, the three-day event is being positioned as a “Maha Kumbh” of property, bringing together leading developers and investors on a single platform.

Over 40 developers and 180+ projects under one roof to boost growth in East Surat

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha to inaugurate the expo; more than 2 lakh visitors expected over three days

The expo will be inaugurated at 12:30 pm on April 24 by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Cabinet Minister in the Government of Maharashtra. According to organisers, the event is not merely a property exhibition but a strategic platform designed to integrate the entire real estate ecosystem.

More than 40 prominent real estate groups are participating in the expo, alongside over 179 premium exhibitors showcasing over 180 residential and commercial projects. The expo will take place in a 1 lakh sq. ft. air-conditioned dome and is expected to attract over 2 lakh visitors.

Leading developers, including Gopin Developers, Anthem Corporation, J. Eklera, Anant Group, Green Group, Devam Group, and MK Group, will present a wide range of offerings, from affordable housing to premium properties and investment opportunities.

Shreyansh Savani, President of Surat East Builders Association (SEBA), said, “The objective of this expo is not only to showcase projects but to provide buyers with a transparent and trustworthy platform. It will prove to be a significant turning point in the development of East Surat.”

SEBA Secretary Dipesh Dhanani, along with Vipul Radadiya and Hiren Patel, also extended an invitation to developers and other stakeholders to participate in this initiative.