Press Release Distribution Made Easy With All Media Reach

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17: There is a problem most brands never talk about openly. They have a great story. A product worth writing about. A milestone worth celebrating. But when it comes to actually getting that story into the hands of journalists, editors, and the audiences that matter, they hit a wall.

All Media Reach was built for exactly that moment.

Founded with a straightforward belief – that every brand deserves to be heard – All Media Reach has grown into one of India’s most trusted press release distribution and digital PR partners. And quietly, one campaign at a time, it is changing the way brands of all sizes show up in the media.

The Problem No One Was Solving

For years, press release distribution in India was either too expensive, too complicated, or too unreliable for most brands to take seriously. Large PR firms cater to large budgets. Smaller platforms lacked the reach. And brands in the middle – the ones with real stories and real ambitions – were left figuring it out on their own.

“We kept hearing the same thing from founders and marketing teams,” said Mr Ronak Pednekar, Founder and CEO, All Media Reach. “They knew they had something worth publishing. They just did not know how to get it published in the right places. That gap is what we exist to close.”

Making Distribution Actually Work

Every press release distributed through All Media Reach is matched to the right publications, the right audiences, and the right moment. From national business dailies and digital news portals to print newspapers, podcasts, and international wire services – the agency handles the complexity so brands can focus on what they do best.

The results speak for themselves. Brands that once struggled to get a single placement are now appearing in publications like Forbes, The Times of India, ANI, PTI, Business Standard, India Today, Hindustan Times, and dozens of other high-authority outlets – consistently, credibly, and without the chaos that typically comes with media outreach.

Digital PR With a Human Touch

In an industry that has become increasingly transactional, All Media Reach has built its reputation on something refreshingly simple – actually caring about the brands it works with.

Every campaign comes with dedicated account management, transparent reporting, and a team that treats each client’s story with the same seriousness it deserves. No cookie-cutter pitches. No generic distributions. Just thoughtful, strategic digital PR that is built around what makes each brand unique.

“We are not just sending out press releases,” Mr. Pednekar added. “We are helping brands build credibility – and that requires understanding them first.”

Who All Media Reach Works With

The agency’s client portfolio spans industries as diverse as healthcare, lifestyle, finance, technology, hospitality, and real estate. From first-time founders announcing their debut product to established brands managing a national campaign, All Media Reach has worked across the spectrum.

What the clients have in common is simple. They take their reputation seriously. And they want a partner who does too.

What the Numbers Look Like

Press release distribution across 70 to 500+ media portals per campaign

Placements in high DA publications, including The Times of India, Economic Times, Forbes, Business Standard, India Today, and more

Print newspaper features across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and other major metros.

Podcast and YouTube features for brands looking to build authority through conversation.

International wire distribution reaching 500+ global publications

All Media Reach is not slowing down. With an expanding media network, new service offerings in the pipeline, and a growing roster of brands that are seeing real results, the agency is on a clear trajectory.

For brands that have been waiting for the right moment to invest in their media presence, that moment is now.

Because the brands that own their narrative today are the ones that will define their industry tomorrow.

About All Media Reach

All Media Reach is a Navi Mumbai-based PR agency helping brands across India build credibility, authority, and visibility in the media. With a network spanning 500+ publications, the agency offers end-to-end PR solutions including press release distribution, print media features, podcast placements, and international newswire syndication.