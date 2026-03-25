How Novatr Is Building A Skilled Talent Ecosystem For India’s Growing AEC Industry

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India’s infrastructure sector is entering a new phase of large-scale development. In the Union Budget 2026, the government allocated ₹12.2 trillion for infrastructure, reinforcing its focus on transportation networks, urban development, and housing as key drivers of economic growth. Projects such as expanding metro rail systems, new expressways, and large urban redevelopment programs are rapidly increasing the scale and complexity of construction across the country.
As infrastructure projects become increasingly technologically sophisticated, the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry is experiencing a growing demand for professionals who can integrate engineering and design expertise with digital capabilities.
The Changing Landscape of AEC Careers
The nature of work in architecture and civil engineering has undergone significant evolution in recent years. Traditionally centred on design, planning, and site execution, the industry is now increasingly shaped by digital engineering tools and integrated project workflows.
Technologies such as Building Information Modelling (BIM), parametric modelling, and cloud-based collaboration platforms are becoming essential for project delivery. These tools enable teams to coordinate across disciplines, simulate construction scenarios, and manage project data more efficiently.
Several major infrastructure organisations in India have already begun adopting these technologies. For example, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has integrated BIM across various metro expansion projects to enhance design coordination, improve construction planning, and streamline project management.
Beyond BIM, the industry is also exploring the use of digital twins—virtual replicas of physical infrastructure assets that enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and long-term lifecycle management. As these technologies gain traction globally, they are gradually shaping the design, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure projects.
Infrastructure Growth and the Need for New Skills
India’s infrastructure plans, from metro networks and freight corridors to smart city initiatives, are creating demand for professionals who can operate within these digitally enabled environments.
However, many architecture and engineering graduates enter the workforce with limited exposure to these tools and workflows. While universities provide strong foundations in design and engineering principles, the industry often requires additional expertise in areas such as BIM coordination, computational design, and digital construction management.
This gap between academic training and industry expectations has made structured upskilling increasingly important for early-career professionals.
Bridging the Skill Gap
Novatr is addressing this challenge by developing learning programs tailored to the evolving needs of the AEC industry. The platform equips architects, engineers, and designers with practical capabilities in areas such as Building Information Modelling, computational design, and digital construction workflows.
The programs are developed with input from industry experts, allowing learners to gain exposure to the tools, processes, and project environments commonly used in professional practice.
“The AEC industry is undergoing a major digital transformation, but the availability of talent trained in these modern workflows has not kept pace with industry demand,” said Harkunwar Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of Novatr. “Our goal is to create a structured pathway where architects and engineers can build industry-relevant skills, learn from global professionals, and become part of a talent ecosystem that supports the future of the built environment.”
Building a Structured Talent Ecosystem
Beyond training individuals, Novatr aims to build a broader ecosystem that connects learners, industry professionals, and employers.
Participants engage in project-based learning and receive mentorship from professionals working in leading global AEC firms, helping them understand real-world project workflows and industry expectations.
At the same time, the platform is building a growing network of professionals and organisations across the AEC sector, enabling companies to access professionals trained in modern digital tools and collaborative project environments.
Supporting the Future of India’s AEC Industry
As India continues to invest heavily in infrastructure and urban development, building a workforce equipped with the right skills will be critical for sustaining industry growth.
By aligning learning programs with industry needs and fostering connections between professionals and employers, Novatr aims to create a more structured pathway for talent development in the AEC sector.
In doing so, the platform seeks to support the next generation of architects and engineers who will play a key role in shaping the future of India’s built environment.
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