Oorjaa Logistics Crosses 3 Million Daily Products In Intra-City Movement; Expands SaaS Stack ‘Datashastra’ To GCC

“Cities are the hardest logistics problem in India, and they’ve been treated as an afterthought by an industry built for inter-city movement,” said Sandeep Patil, CEO, Oorjaa Logistics. “Our thesis from day one has been that whoever solves urban freight at scale will define the next decade of Indian commerce. Crossing 3 million products a day in intra-city movement is validation that the model works — and Datashastra is how we take that same operating discipline global.”