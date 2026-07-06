The company is pu₹uing 4.8 MTPA Phase-I expansion at NINL enhancing its presence in long-products segment and capitalising on growth in infrastructure and retail steel. It has also formed a strategic partnership with Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd to develop the emerging Gadchiroli iron ore hub and evaluate a phased greenfield steel capacity of 6 MTPA.

Tata Steel is looking to spend around ₹ 20,000 crore as capex in the current financial year and a major share of it will be spent to support the India business, the company's management said.