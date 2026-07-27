Sarvajanik University Expands Academic Portfolio With Launch Of College Of Liberal Arts

The inaugural ceremony was held on 10th July 2026 at the Seminar Hall of Sarvajanik University in the distinguished presence of Shri Ashish Vakil, President, Sarvajanik University and Chairman, Sarvajanik Education Society; Dr. Kiran Pandya, Provost, Sarvajanik University; Shri Ajit Shah, Vice Chairman-II, Sarvajanik Education Society; Shri Ashish Desai, I/c Registrar, Sarvajanik Universityand Dr. Jayesh Desai, Principal, Sarvajanik College of Liberal Arts. Although Shri Kishor Desai, Vice Chairman-I, Sarvajanik Education Society, was unable to attend the event due to prior commitments, he conveyed his heartfelt best wishes for the successful journey of the College.