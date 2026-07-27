Sarvajanik University Expands Academic Portfolio With Launch Of College Of Liberal Arts

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 25: Sarvajanik University, under the aegis of the Sarvajanik Education Society (SES), proudly inaugurated the Sarvajanik College of Liberal Arts (SCLA), marking a significant milestone in its commitment to providing quality English-medium Liberal Arts education. The establishment of the College reflects the University’s vision of nurturing intellectually curious, socially responsible, and globally competent graduates while carrying forward the century-old legacy of academic excellence and holistic education upheld by SES.
The inaugural ceremony was held on 10th July 2026 at the Seminar Hall of Sarvajanik University in the distinguished presence of Shri Ashish Vakil, President, Sarvajanik University and Chairman, Sarvajanik Education Society; Dr. Kiran Pandya, Provost, Sarvajanik University; Shri Ajit Shah, Vice Chairman-II, Sarvajanik Education Society; Shri Ashish Desai, I/c Registrar, Sarvajanik Universityand Dr. Jayesh Desai, Principal, Sarvajanik College of Liberal Arts. Although Shri Kishor Desai, Vice Chairman-I, Sarvajanik Education Society, was unable to attend the event due to prior commitments, he conveyed his heartfelt best wishes for the successful journey of the College.
Following the inauguration, the College organized a comprehensive four-day Orientation Programme for its inaugural batch of students, designed to familiarize them with the University’s academic environment and the interdisciplinary approach of Liberal Arts education.
The first day welcomed students and their parents, introducing them to Sarvajanik University, the Sarvajanik College of Liberal Arts, and the transformative opportunities offered through Liberal Arts education. The second day focused on the academic framework, covering the curriculum structure, major and minor courses, academic regulations, and the wide range of co-curricular and experiential learning opportunities available to students.
The third day featured engaging ice-breaking activities, including Fun Introductions, Guess My Birthdate, and a Treasure Hunt, fostering teamwork, interaction, and enthusiasm among students while seamlessly integrating concepts from Economics and Psychology into the learning experience.
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The Orientation Programme concluded on the fourth day with discipline-specific orientation sessions, enabling students to gain deeper insights into their chosen areas of study, understand academic expectations, and embark on their educational journey with confidence and clarity.
The inauguration and orientation programme marked an inspiring beginning for the founding batch of Sarvajanik College of Liberal Arts, laying a strong foundation built on curiosity, critical thinking, collaboration, and a shared commitment to lifelong learning.
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