Dr. Haror’s Wellness Hits A Milestone With 20,000+ Successful Hair Transplant Procedures

Trusted by Patients from All Walks of Life

Over the years, Dr. Haror’s Wellness has built a strong list of patients from all walks of life, including famous Bollywood actors, public figures, celebrities, and international patients. Prominent celebrities like Sudesh Berry, Ashmit Patel, Ghajini fame Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat, and TV actor Aman Verma are some names who chose Dr. Haror’s Wellness for their hair transformation. Their reputation extends across borders, with patients from the USA, the UK, Australia, the UAE, and other European and American countries visiting them for the procedure due to their high-quality surgery at an affordable hair transplant cost.