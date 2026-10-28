Nico Digital PR Partners With Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad To Drive Integrated Communications For Kolkata’s Landmark Dussehra Celebrations

Speaking on the engagement, Mr Aditya Kathotia, Founder & Director, Nico Digital, said: “An event of this scale brings together several moving parts, and the communications function needs to remain closely aligned with developments at every stage. Our partnership with Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad involved working across the build-up to the celebrations, key moments on the ground and communication following the event. The scale of participation, the diversity of stakeholders and the significance of the occasion called for a considered approach to how the event was presented to different audiences. We value the opportunity to work on engagements of this nature, where communications play an important role in connecting a large public gathering with its wider cultural significance.”