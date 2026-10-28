  1. home
  2. Spotlight
  3. News wire
  4. 48 amrita researchers feature in worlds top 2 scientists list

48 Amrita Researchers Feature In World’s Top 2% Scientists List

17 feature in the career-long category and 44 in the single-year category; 13 appear in both.

P
PNN
Published At:
Published on:
48 Amrita Researchers Feature In World’s Top 2% Scientists List

New Delhi [India], October 27: Forty-eight researchers from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham have featured in the 2026 update of a global database of top-cited scientists published in the Elsevier Data Repository, according to figures compiled by the university.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Based on citation data from Scopus, the database is widely referred to as the “World’s Top 2% Scientists” list. It assesses researchers’ citation impact across scientific disciplines, with separate categories for career-long and single-year performance.

Remaking of Hero

1 October 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Of the 48 Amrita researchers, 17 feature in the career-long category and 44 in the single-year category. Thirteen appear in both, taking the total number of individual researchers to 48.

Related Content
Related Content

The researchers work across medicine, engineering, materials science, artificial intelligence, networking and telecommunications, energy and education. The 2026 edition assesses career-long citation impact up to the end of 2025, while the single-year category considers citations received during 2025.

Formally titled “Updated science-wide author databases of standardized citation indicators”, the database uses a composite citation score that accounts for factors including co-authorship and author positions. Selection includes researchers among the top 100,000 by the composite score or within the top 2% of their respective subfields.

Elsevier is a global publisher of scientific and academic research. Its Scopus database indexes research publications and tracks citations, providing the data used to assess researchers’ citation impact for the list. For more information, please visit https://www.amrita.edu/

Advertisement

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×