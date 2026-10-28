Vyna Electric Enters Small Home Appliances, Expanding Its Consumer Portfolio

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sumit Kumar, Business Unit Head & Vice President, Vyna Electric, said: “Consumers today expect more from the products they bring into their homes. Alongside performance, they increasingly value convenience, reliability and long-term value. Our entry into the home appliances category marks an important step in expanding Vyna Electric’s consumer offering. Beginning with irons, blenders and electric kettles, we aim to build a broader portfolio of dependable products that simplify everyday living while maintaining our commitment to quality and reliability.”