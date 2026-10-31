NavTech Unveils 10 Gbps QKD-Enabled Optical Wireless System At IMC 2026; Targets Secure Telecom And Defence Networks

QKD-Enabled Communication Gains Strategic Relevance

As communication networks become more data-intensive and security-sensitive, telecom and strategic infrastructure operators are evaluating technologies that can strengthen both capacity and protection of critical communications. NavTech believes QKD-enabled optical wireless systems can become one of the specialised building blocks within that broader transition. The company is developing its optical communication portfolio as a complementary layer alongside fibre, radio-frequency and satellite networks, with different systems addressing capacity, distance and security requirements.