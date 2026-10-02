What TRAI's Draft Asks Of Telcos And Why BSNL Objects

BSNL also asked TRAI to leave out outages caused by third-party damage, power failures, floods, fires and other disasters when assessing compliance and deciding penalties. It flagged the risk of stacked penalties as well. A single fibre cut, it said, could draw an outage penalty, a reporting-mismatch penalty and a late-reporting penalty. It proposed a "one root cause, single disincentive" approach. It also objected to treating a gap of more than 1% between reported figures and TRAI's calculations as false reporting, saying manual or system errors can explain such differences.