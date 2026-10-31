Gayatri Pariwar Centenary Opens In Delhi; Om Birla Releases Stamp In Mataji’s Memory

Speaking on the occasion, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that All World Gayatri Pariwar is spreading the message of individual building, family building and nation building. He said the organisation has awakened social consciousness through character building and value-based education. Referring to the hundred years of the Akhand Deep, he said, “This eternal flame will keep burning until its light reaches the last person in society.” Birla noted that at a time when unrest prevails in many parts of the world, Gayatri Pariwar has worked towards establishing peace through spirituality. “I wish that the resolve of nation building through family building and individual building is fulfilled in every village,” he said.