Nagpur’s Shweta Chopra, Founder Of INDULGENCE Chocolates, Elevates Women’s Empowerment As Brand Goes Global At Cannes

Chopra also made a high-profile appearance on the Cannes red carpet, a moment she framed as a statement of women’s strength and entrepreneurial ambition. Walking the carpet in a tailored, sustainably sourced gown that married contemporary minimalism with South Asian detailing, she balanced glamour with purpose. The look, hairstyled and accessorised to complement INDULGENCE’s refined aesthetic, drew praise on the festival circuit and reinforced the brand’s narrative of heritage craftsmanship meeting modern luxury.