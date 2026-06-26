Alstom Secures 5-yr Maintenance Service Agreement Worth Euro 107 Mn at MELPL Nagpur Depot

Alstom has signed a five-year, Euro 107 million maintenance service agreement at the MELPL Nagpur depot for 250 high-powered WAG-12B electric locomotives.
The 12,000 HP Prima T8 units, central to India’s green mobility push, haul 6,000-tonne loads at up to 120 kph on dedicated freight corridors, boosting freight capacity, cutting emissions and supporting India’s freight revolution.
French major Alstom on Friday said it has secured a 5-year maintenance service agreement worth Euro 107 million at the Nagpur depot for 250 high-powered WAG-12B electric locomotives through its joint venture with Indian Railways -- MELPL.
The agreement covers the comprehensive maintenance of 250 WAG-12B electric locomotives at the Madhepura Electric Locomotive Pvt Ltd (MELPL) Nagpur depot, Alstom said in a statement.
The 12,000 HP Prima T8 WAG-12B locomotives are fundamental to India's green mobility goals, capable of hauling 6,000-tonne loads at speeds of up to 120 kph.
They serve as the workhorses of the dedicated freight corridors, significantly increasing freight capacity while lowering carbon emissions, it added.
Under the agreement, MELPL's scope includes the full maintenance of the 250 locomotives and the depot's infrastructure.
To ensure rapid issue resolution and maximize fleet availability, Alstom said it will continue to deploy its specialized Prompt Response Teams (PRTs) equipped with tools and spares at strategic locations across the country.
"We are proud that the trust placed in us has translated into proven performance and reliability of the WAG-12B e-loco, which is vital to India's freight revolution," Olivier Loison, Managing Director – Alstom India, said.