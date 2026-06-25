Nagpur International Airport Will be Biggest Growth Engine for Vidarbha, Central India: Fadnavis

Nagpur’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport has been handed over from MIHAN India Ltd to GMR Aero
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is calling it the biggest future growth engine for Nagpur, Vidarbha and central India.
The upgraded hub, with expanded terminals, dual runways and advanced cargo and MRO facilities, is expected to drive massive investment and jobs.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday expressed confidence that the international airport in Nagpur would become the biggest engine of growth for the Vidarbha region and central India.
He also said that Nagpur was becoming a hub of the MRO (maintenance, repair, overhaul) sector.
Fadnavis was speaking during an event, where the operations of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur were officially handed over from MIHAN India Ltd (MIL) to GMR Aero, which will now upgrade and modernise the facility.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari were present on the occasion.
"Today is truly a joyous day for all of us because when new airports were being built across the country, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and I decided that the airport in Nagpur should also become beautiful, it should become big, and especially a passenger and cargo airport with two runways...That was its spirit," he said.
The Nagpur international airport will become the biggest engine of economic growth for Nagpur, Vidarbha and central India, he said.
"I am confident that the ecosystem that develops after this airport will certainly create a major path to economic uplift for the region. Nagpur is also becoming a hub of the MRO sector," he said.
Fadnavis said he suggested that a free trade zone can be created for this MRO so that flights from across Southeast Asia can come here.
He said the second phase of the Nagpur airport's upgradation and modernisation work should be completed before 2030.
"When I was watching the video of the airport, my attention was on the second phase. You have written 2030. But that won't work. Our government will return, that is not a problem. But each government's life is five years. Our (government's) life ends in 2029. So during our tenure we must see this airport," the CM said.
Gadkari said Nagpur has good connectivity, educational facilities and infrastructure and it was becoming a logistics capital of the country, and added that the international airport will be beneficial for all as it will bring investments and other advantages.
Due to the initiatives taken by CM Fadnavis, an investment of at least Rs 7.5 lakh crore has come to Nagpur, the Union minister said.
Chairman of GMR Airports GBS Raju said the handover of the Nagpur Airport marks a significant milestone in its transformation into a world-class aviation hub.
Guided by the expertise and strategic vision of GMR Airports Limited, the Nagpur Airport will undergo phased development to enhance its infrastructure and operational capacity, he said.
The first phase of the upgradation work will focus on expanding the passenger terminal to accommodate three million travellers annually, ensuring a seamless and efficient travel experience. Future phases aim to elevate the airport's capacity to serve up to 30 million passengers annually, supported by comprehensive airside infrastructure upgrades, including a new Air Traffic Control tower, Raju said.
Additionally, the airport will feature a state-of-the-art cargo facility capable of handling 20,000 metric tons, positioning Nagpur as a critical logistics hub for Central India. These developments align with India's vision of strengthening regional connectivity and driving economic growth, while prioritizing sustainability and operational excellence, he added.