Mumbai To Welcome UK Cabinet Ministers And Mayors For CETA Marketplace

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: A major UK Marketplace will showcase best of British innovation in Mumbai next week.

UK-India CETA came into effect on 15 July 2026 and is expected to boost bilateral trade by £25.5 billion and GDP by nearly £5 billion every year in the long run for both countries.

The UK’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia, Harjinder Kang, will host the first CETA Marketplace in Mumbai on 13 October, bringing together senior UK cabinet ministers, seven mayors from the North of England, and many British businesses to demonstrate how the landmark UK-India trade deal can translate into real commercial opportunities for both countries.

The Marketplace is a major business-facing initiative designed to take CETA from policy to practice. It will showcase how greater market access and lower trade barriers can help UK and Indian businesses build partnerships, reach new customers and grow across both markets. The trade deal has opened new opportunities for all corners of both countries. The marketplace is in recognition that the opportunity is now for businesses to take advantage of the deal and start building new, exciting and future-focused partnerships.

Harjinder Kang, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for South Asia, said: “The UK–India trade deal has opened an exciting new chapter in our economic partnership. The CETA Marketplace is about bringing that opportunity to life, connecting businesses directly with the products, expertise and partnerships that can drive growth. Our focus now is on turning this landmark agreement into tangible commercial outcomes for businesses in both countries.”

The opportunity is already being felt across the United Kingdom and India. Bilateral trade is supporting jobs and investment in sectors ranging from advanced manufacturing and clean energy to technology, life sciences and professional services. That is particularly true across the North of England and Scotland, where businesses are looking to India as a long-term partner for investment, exports and innovation. That’s why seven mayors from northern England, as well as senior UK cabinet ministers and a major business delegation of over 100 UK businesses, are joining at the spectacular showcase next week.

A diverse range of British businesses and institutions will be reflecting the breadth of the UK–India economic partnership at the marketplace spanning sectors from advanced manufacturing and clean technology to healthcare, fintech, education, consumer products and infrastructure.

Sashi Mukundan, Executive Vice President, Rolls-Royce India, said: “The UK–India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement is a significant milestone in the longstanding partnership between our two countries. It creates greater opportunities for businesses to trade, invest and collaborate, while providing the stability and confidence needed to build for the long term. For Rolls-Royce, with more than 90 years of partnership with India, we see this as an important enabler for deeper collaboration across aerospace and advanced manufacturing, supporting customers, suppliers and the wider industrial ecosystem. We look forward to playing our part in translating this landmark agreement into greater growth and opportunity for businesses in both countries.”

The scale of the opportunity is significant. Under the agreement, tariffs on 90% of UK goods exported to India have been liberalised, while 99% of Indian goods exported to the UK are benefitting from duty-free or reduced-tariff access. The impact can already be seen across key products, with Scottish salmon entering India duty-free, reduced tariffs on Scotch whisky, and significant tariff reductions for UK automobiles.

For Indian businesses, CETA also creates wider opportunities to access high-quality UK products, expertise and technology, strengthen supply chains, attract investment and develop new international partnerships. By putting businesses at the heart of the agreement, the UK–India CETA Marketplace will offer a practical glimpse of the partnership the deal can help unlock; new products reaching consumers, technologies finding partners, businesses entering new markets and stronger commercial connections being built between the UK and India.

CETA Marketplace is graciously supported by prominent UK businesses including Rolls-Royce, British Airways, Carbon Clean, Smith + Nephew, Interpolitan Money, Queen Elizabeth’s Global Schools- Gurugram (Part of GEDU Global Education), Virgin Atlantic, and Diageo India.