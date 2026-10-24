Millworks Technologies Secures HAL Orders And Signs MoU With TridenTech For UAV Engines

Purchase Orders from HAL

The Company has received two developmental purchase orders from HAL. The first, from the Overhaul Division, is for the manufacture and supply of Oxygen Valve Assemblies for the HAWK aircraft, which form part of the onboard oxygen system of the HAWK advanced jet trainer. The second, a developmental order from the Engine Division, Koraput, is for Surge Warning Sensor Assemblies for the MiG-29 aircraft, which the Company is developing for the RD-33 engine that powers the MiG-29 fighter as part of its engine monitoring system. Both are flight-critical assemblies demanding high precision, stringent quality assurance and complete traceability.