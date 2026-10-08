Honeywell Aerospace to Deliver HTT-40 Engines to HAL Ahead of Schedule

"We'll actually deliver the full complement ahead of the projected schedule, which was early 2029. So, we're on track to be ahead of schedule on the total TPE331-12B deliveries to support the HTT-40. We feel very good about the progress that's been made. We had a few supply-chain challenges that we've been able to address, and that's why we're very confident about full delivery ahead of schedule," said Matt Milas, President of Defense & Space at Honeywell Aerospace.