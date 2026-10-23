E-Commerce’s Dashcam Moment: How EasyEcom Puts Video Proof Behind Every Order

From Claims to Evidence

Punit Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of EasyEcom, says, “For years, fulfillment meant shipping the right order on time. Now it also means proving it. When a dispute comes up, what counts is evidence. For a brand shipping thousands of orders a day, especially through the festive peak, that proof cannot depend on someone remembering what went into a package. It has to be built into the process, order by order.” He sees it becoming as routine as paperwork. “Every order already comes with an invoice. Proof of how it was packed is heading the same way.”