Merino Onboards Pankaj Kapur For New Campaign Spotlighting Health, Durability And Everyday Reliability In Furniture

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Manoj Lohia, Director at Merino Industries said, “In most conversations around interiors, attention tends to remain on surfaces and finishes. However, the true performance of furniture is shaped by the material that forms its core. With this campaign, the intent was to bring that understanding into the mainstream in a way that feels real and relevant. Pankaj Kapur brings a certain depth and honesty to the narrative, which allows these conversations to connect more meaningfully. Merino Marine Board has been developed keeping in mind the conditions that furniture is exposed to every day i.e. moisture & load besides repeated use, as well as the growing awareness around indoor environments. It shows our continued focus on materials that support durability, safety and long-term reliability. Through these films, we hope to encourage more informed choices, where performance and well-being are considered from the very beginning of the design process.”