HSBC India Offers Zero Forex Markup Across All Its Credit Cards

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Batra, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India, said, “At HSBC, we want our customers to get value on every international transaction whether they are travelling overseas, shopping on global websites, or paying for services overseas. By introducing zero forex mark-up across all HSBC Credit Cards, we are ensuring customers can spend internationally with greater clarity and value, while continuing to enjoy the rewards and benefits that are already built on their cards.”