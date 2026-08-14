Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak: Invest In Rocket Reels

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman, Panorama Studios, said, “At Panorama Studios, we have always believed that compelling stories will find an audience, regardless of the format. Rocket Reels has built a strong platform that understands the evolving viewing habits of today’s digital-first consumers while staying rooted in quality storytelling. We are delighted to partner with Rocket Reels as they continue to shape the future of short-form entertainment. This partnership reflects our confidence in their vision, innovation, and the immense potential of India’s vertical OTT ecosystem”