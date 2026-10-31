Maxwell Engineering Solutions Limited Announces IPO Opening On October 30, 2026

Issue Size: Up to 36,48,000 Equity Shares

Fresh Issue Size: Up to 36,48,000 Equity Shares

Price Band: ₹150-158 per Equity Share

Face Value – ₹ 10

Issue Type: Book Building Issue

Lot Size: 800 Shares

Listing: NSE Emerge

Issue Opens: October 30, 2026

Issue Closes: November 3, 2026

About Maxwell Engineering Solutions Limited

Maxwell Engineering Solutions Limited is a precision engineering company engaged in manufacturing, trading and servicing critical components for underwater pelletizing systems. Established in 2022 under the Maxwell brand, the Company offers a specialised portfolio of pelletizing die plates, blades and knives, blade holders, tapped driving bushes and associated spare components.

“The Company provides customized and white-label manufacturing solutions, enabling institutional customers to market precision components under their own brand names. Additionally, under its services segment, the Company offers refurbishment of used die plates and acts as an intermediary for the marketing and supply of CJTEK components."

The Company is ISO 9001:2015 certified for the manufacturing and supply of die plates/heads, pelletizing blades/knives, blade holders and tapped driving bushes.

Past performance does not guarantee future returns.

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