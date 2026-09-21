Moneyview IPO To Open On Sep 24; Price Band Fixed At ₹32-34/Share

Digital lending platform Moneyview Ltd is gearing up to launch its ₹1,092-crore initial public offering (IPO) on September 24.
The price band has been fixed at ₹32-34 per equity share, valuing the company at nearly ₹6,000 crore at the upper limit.
The IPO will close on September 28, and the company's shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE on October 1, according to a public announcement on Monday.
Moneyview's IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹750 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 10.05 crore equity shares, valued at ₹342 crore at the higher end of the issue price, by existing shareholders. This takes the total issue size to ₹1,092 crore.
Of the ₹750 crore fresh issue proceeds, ₹325 crore will be used to support the company's lending operations, while ₹250 crore will be invested in augmenting the capital base of its NBFC subsidiary. The remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.
On the financial front, Moneyview reported a profit after tax of ₹242 crore in FY26 and revenue of ₹3,351 crore during the year. For the quarter ended June 2026, the company's profit after tax stood at ₹174 crore and revenue at ₹1,065 crore.
The company's lending business has continued to grow, with loan disbursals rising 31% to ₹23,099 crore in FY26. Disbursals stood at ₹7,152 crore in the first quarter of FY27, up 40% year-on-year. Its assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹22,520 crore as of June 30, 2026.
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Founded in 2014 by IIT Delhi graduates Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal, Moneyview operates as a digital-only, credit-led fintech platform offering financial products across borrowing, transactions, investments and protection. Its flagship digital personal loan business, launched in 2017, remains a key contributor to its operations.
The company said its technology and artificial intelligence-led model enables a largely unassisted digital customer journey and allows it to offer personalised financial products at scale.
Moneyview has a user base of more than 140 million and claims coverage across 99% of pincodes in India.
Beyond personal loans, the company has expanded into products and services including earned wage access, home loans, loans against property, digital gold and UPI transactions.
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Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, IIFL Capital Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers to the issue.