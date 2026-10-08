TNA Solutions IPO: Price Band Set At ₹66–₹70 Per Share

Disclaimer: TNA Solutions Limited is proposing, subject to receipt of statutory and regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other considerations, an initial public offer of its equity shares and has filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) with the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh at Gwalior, BSE Limited, and SEBI. The offer document is available on the websites of BSE, SEBI, and the Book Running Lead Manager. Investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk.