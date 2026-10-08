TNA Solutions IPO: Price Band Set At ₹66–₹70 Per Share

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 08, 2026: TNA Solutions Limited, an Indore-based manufacturer of home textile products, has proposed an initial public offering of up to 54,08,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each. The price band is set at ₹66–₹70 per equity share, with the equity shares proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited.
According to the Red Herring Prospectus dated September 24, 2026, investor Anil Kumar Goel held 14.17% of the company’s pre-IPO equity share capital and was its second-largest shareholder.
The issue comprises a fresh issue of up to 54,08,000 equity shares. The minimum application size is 2,000 equity shares, with applications thereafter in multiples of 2,000 equity shares.
The proposed allocation comprises up to 15,38,000 equity shares for the Anchor Portion, up to 10,26,000 equity shares for Net QIBs, not less than 7,74,000 equity shares for NIIs, not less than 17,98,000 equity shares for Individual Investors and up to 2,72,000 equity shares for MM.
According to the RHP, the net proceeds are proposed to be used for funding capital expenditure requirements towards civil construction of a new manufacturing unit and purchase of plant and machinery, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
The anchor bidding was scheduled for September 29, 2026, while the IPO was scheduled to open on September 30 and close on October 6, 2026.
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Credora Partners Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, and Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the Registrar.
During FY26, TNA Solutions reported revenue from operations of ₹104.59 crore, EBITDA of ₹12.68 crore and PAT of ₹9.58 crore. Exports accounted for approximately 52.03% of revenue from operations. The company reported an EBITDA margin of 12.12% and PAT margin of 9.16%.
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TNA Solutions manufactures home textile products including sheet sets, pillow shells/covers, towels, comforters, mattress protectors and quilts. The company operates a manufacturing facility in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and primarily follows a B2B manufacturing model serving global retailers, importers and domestic brands. It also operates under the “Ambra Linens” brand through online and offline channels.
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Disclaimer: TNA Solutions Limited is proposing, subject to receipt of statutory and regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other considerations, an initial public offer of its equity shares and has filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) with the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh at Gwalior, BSE Limited, and SEBI. The offer document is available on the websites of BSE, SEBI, and the Book Running Lead Manager. Investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer: Certain statements in the source document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such statements. The company has stated that it undertakes no obligation to publicly update such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
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