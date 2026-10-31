IPO Opening Announcement Of Vectras Enprocon Limited On BSE SME Platform

Disclaimer: VECTRAS ENPROCON LIMITED is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions, and other considerations, to make an initial public offering of its Equity Shares and has filed the Red Herring Prospectus with the Registrar of Companies (ROC), Gujarat, and thereafter with SEBI and the Stock Exchange. The Red Herring Prospectus is available on the website of the Book Running Lead Manager at Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. and the Company at www.vectrasgroup.com. Any potential investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk; for details relating to the same, please refer to the Red Herring Prospectus, including the section titled “Risk Factors”. Further, each Applicant, where required, agrees that such Applicant will not sell or transfer any Equity Shares or create any economic interest therein, including any offshore derivative instruments, such as participatory notes, issued against the Equity Shares or any similar security, other than pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with applicable laws and legislation in each jurisdiction, including India.