IPO Opening Announcement Of Vectras Enprocon Limited On BSE SME Platform

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 29: Vectras Enprocon Limited, a Gujarat-based Integrated solution provider in critical midstream and downstream infrastructure for the oil & Gas Industry has filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of up to 50,52,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each.
The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 40,56,000 equity shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 9,96,000 equity shares. The Company has fixed the price band at ₹99 to ₹105 per equity share, Issue Size ₹ 53.05 Cr. (At Upper Price Band) with a lot size of 1,200 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.
About Vectras Enprocon Limited
Incorporated in 2021, Vectras Enprocon Limited is an Ahmedabad-based Integrated solution provider in critical midstream and downstream infrastructure for the oil & Gas Industry. The Company provides integrated services encompassing design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing, and commissioning of pipeline networks, combined oil and gas station works, and allied infrastructure facilities. Company’s core offering is combined station work, midstream & downstream pipeline projects, related facilities and other allied infrastructure services.
The Company has developed capabilities in executing cross-country pipelines, spur pipelines, city gas infrastructure and associated civil and mechanical works, serving public-sector and private-sector customers across multiple Indian states.
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As of September 30, 2026, the Company had an unexecuted order book of ₹18,327.88 lakh across 34 projects, comprising ₹11,629.03 lakh from combined oil and gas station works, ₹5,945.72 lakh from pipeline works and ₹753.13 lakh from other allied infrastructure services.
Its project portfolio spans multiple states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar and Odisha, reflecting its geographical expansion beyond Gujarat.
The Object of the issue:
Repayment/prepayment, in full or part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by our Company
Funding long-term working capital requirement of our Company
General Corporate Purpose
Issue Details
|Category
|Share Reservation
|Fresh Issue
|4056000 Equity Shares
|Offer for sale
|996000 Equity Shares
|Total offer size
|5052000 Equity Shares
|Market maker reservation
|253200 Equity Shares
|Net offer to public
|4798800 equity shares
|Total QIB portion
|2398800 Equity Shares
|Anchor Investor Portion
|1438800 Equity Shares
|Net QIB portion
|960000 Equity Shares
|Non-Institutional Investors (NII)
|720000 Equity Shares
|Individual Investors (Retail)
|1680000 Equity Shares
Issue Period & capital structure
|Particulars
|Details
|Anchor portion opens/closes
|Thursday 29th October 2026
|Issue opens
|Friday 30th October 2026
|Issue closes
|Tuesday 3rd November 2026
|Pre Issue Equity Shares
|15000000 Equity Shares
|Post Issue Equity Shares
|19056000 Equity Shares
Financial Performance
|Particulars
|For the period ended September 302026
|FY26
|FY25
|FY24
|Revenue from operations
|7193.86
|11980.20
|8048.03
|5431.89
|EBITDA
|1454.04
|2401.29
|1504.88
|867.17
|EBITDA Margin
|20.21 %
|20.04 %
|18.70 %
|15.96 %
|PAT
|910.25
|1543.27
|1016.77
|581.19
|PAT Margin
|12.65 %
|12.88 %
|12.63%
|10.70%
Disclaimer: VECTRAS ENPROCON LIMITED is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions, and other considerations, to make an initial public offering of its Equity Shares and has filed the Red Herring Prospectus with the Registrar of Companies (ROC), Gujarat, and thereafter with SEBI and the Stock Exchange. The Red Herring Prospectus is available on the website of the Book Running Lead Manager at Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. and the Company at www.vectrasgroup.com. Any potential investors should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk; for details relating to the same, please refer to the Red Herring Prospectus, including the section titled “Risk Factors”. Further, each Applicant, where required, agrees that such Applicant will not sell or transfer any Equity Shares or create any economic interest therein, including any offshore derivative instruments, such as participatory notes, issued against the Equity Shares or any similar security, other than pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with applicable laws and legislation in each jurisdiction, including India.
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