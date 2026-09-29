SJP Ultrasonics Proposes ₹23.45 Crore IPO Opening On September 30

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: SJP Ultrasonics Limited provides plastic joining, industrial automation and laser technology solutions for customers across industries including automotive, medical, electrical, electronics, textile, FMCG, toys, gift and stationery, food and packaging, defence and educational institutions. The company proposes to open its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The company proposes a fresh issue of 35,00,000 equity shares aggregating to ₹23.45 crore at an issue price of ₹67 per equity share under the Fixed Price Method. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited.

The issue comprises entirely a fresh issue of 35,00,000 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each at a price of ₹67 per equity share, including a share premium of ₹57 per equity share, aggregating to ₹2,345 lakhs. Of this, 1,76,000 equity shares aggregating to ₹117.92 lakhs are reserved for the Market Maker Reservation Portion. The balance 33,24,000 equity shares, aggregating to ₹2,227.08 lakhs, constitute the Net Issue. The Issue and the Net Issue will constitute 27.05% and 25.69%, respectively, of the post-issue paid-up equity share capital of the company.

Net Issue Allocation:

Non-Institutional Investors (NII) – 16,62,000 Equity Shares

Individual Investors – 16,62,000 Equity Shares

Market Maker Reservation Portion – 1,76,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised towards capital expenditure for the purchase of machinery, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The public issue will open on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, and will close on Monday, October 5, 2026.

The Lead Manager to the Issue is Khandwala Securities Limited and the Registrar to the Issue is Maashitla Securities Private Limited.

Mr. Jignesh Pravinchandra Parekh, Chairman & Managing Director (DIN: 05129344) of the Company, said, “SJP Ultrasonics provides solutions across plastic joining, industrial automation and laser technology. The proposed use of the net proceeds includes capital expenditure towards machinery, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.”

Mr. Alok Desai, Vice President – Merchant Banking at Khandwala Securities Limited, Lead Manager to the Issue, said, “As of March 31, 2026, the Company had an order book of ₹2,118.56 lakhs. In FY26, revenue from operations stood at ₹2,655.77 lakhs, EBITDA at ₹823.81 lakhs and PAT at ₹524.26 lakhs. The fresh issue proceeds are proposed to be utilised towards capital expenditure for machinery, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.”

About the Company

SJP Ultrasonics Limited was incorporated in 2012 and provides plastic joining, industrial automation and laser technology solutions. The company serves customers across automotive, medical, electrical, electronics, textile, FMCG, toys, gift and stationery, food and packaging, defence and educational segments.

The company's business is organised across three principal segments: Plastic Joining Solutions, Industrial Automation and Laser Technology Solutions.

The company provides plastic joining solutions including ultrasonic plastic welding, vibration welding, hot plate welding, spin welding and heat staking. Its industrial automation activities include robotics, pick-and-place, rotary, conveyor and assembly-line automation. The company also provides laser marking, cutting and welding solutions.

Its manufacturing facility is located in Vasai East, Palghar, Maharashtra, and it serves customers across India.

In FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹2,655.77 lakhs, EBITDA margin of 31.02% and PAT margin of 19.74%.

Disclaimer: This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, invitation or solicitation to subscribe to the securities of SJP Ultrasonics Limited. The proposed IPO is subject to applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, market conditions and other considerations. Investors should read the Red Herring Prospectus/Prospectus and other relevant offer documents carefully before making any investment decision, including the risk factors contained therein. The securities offered through the proposed IPO have not been recommended or approved by SEBI, nor does SEBI guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of this announcement. Investors should make their own assessment and seek appropriate professional advice before investing.